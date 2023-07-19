Exeter Quay’s Mallison Bridge will not be replaced after a bid for government cash has been rejected.

The wooden bridge, built in 1984 and named after a professor who left money to the city, closed in 2018 because of safety concerns after its timbers rotted. It was torn down in 2020.

As a result, a small alleyway next to Commercial Road is currently the only way for pedestrians and cyclists to access the main part of the quay from Cricklepit Suspension Bridge.

In May, Devon County Council, with the backing of Exeter City Council, asked for funding for a replacement bridge through the Department for Transport’s active travel programme. It is thought it will cost around £1 million.

However, the county council has now confirmed that, while it received £2.1 million from Whitehall in its most recent chunk of active travel funding, this “did not include funding to construct a replacement for Mallison Bridge”.

A spokesperson said: “We have received feedback from Active Travel England, and we intend to re-apply for funding for this scheme as and when opportunities arise.”

Labour city council leader Phil Bialyk said: “We’re very disappointed with the government’s decision not to fund a replacement bridge as part of this application. We strongly supported Devon’s active travel plans and the strategic link that the bridge would provide.

“We will certainly support any future bid Devon may make to reapply for funding, and we remain hopeful that funding can be secured for a replacement Mallison Bridge in the future.”

Leader of the opposition in Exeter, Green Party councillor Diana Moore (St David’s), is also disappointed.

The Greens have been urging the council to rebuild the bridge and included it as part of their rejected budget amendments earlier in the year, describing it as a “vital link.”

Cllr Moore said: “This is a real blow for residents and visitors who’ve put up with the little corridor that’s causing so many problems.

“The advice from Active Travel England needs to be taken on board and a bid re-submitted at the earliest opportunity to restore this important walking and cycling path for the city.”

