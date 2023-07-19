The family of a woman who died in a road traffic collision in Melksham say she will be "sadly missed".

Jayne Hunt died in a road traffic collision on Bollands Hill near Seend on 9 July.

Her family have released the following tribute: “Jayne always loved horses and was incredibly well respected in the world of horses and equine podiatry.

“She became an equine podiatrist to save her first horse, Casper, and became an equine podiatrist full time in 2006 when she was made redundant from Avon Rubber.

“She was a founder member of the Equine Podiatry Association in 2006, and two years later co-founded Equine Podiatry Training company with Dr Richard Vialls to share her knowledge and passion of horses with her students.

“She was instrumental in getting the Diploma in Equine Podiatry run by the company approved by LANTRA, and she has been credited with saving the lives of a number of horses.

“She was also a member of PSG choir in Devizes and enjoyed dining out, especially Indian.

“Jayne was much-loved and will be sadly missed by her family and her huge circle of friends.”