A fourth person has been arrested following a fatal collision on the M4.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in police custody.

On Monday 17 July at around 12am, emergency services were called to a crash involving two cars on the M4 eastbound between junction 22 (M49) and 21 (M48).

Two women in their 50s and 60s, both from Bristol, died at the scene.

The family of one of the women, 58-year-old Saado Hussein, said in a statement they have been left "traumatised".

"We are incredibly devastated and traumatised by the tragic events that occurred earlier this week.

"We are grateful for the support of our family and friends, including the wider Bristol community at this difficult time."

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset police said: "Our thoughts remain with the families of the two women during this time and they are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers."

The three remaining occupants of the same vehicle attended hospital, two of whom have been discharged to recover at home.

One person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Three men, one in their 20s and two in their 30s, travelling in the other car were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been bailed.

Officers would like to speak to anyone travelling along the east or westbound carriageway who may have seen the collision involving a grey Peugeot and a blue Volkswagen, or have dashcam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

They are especially keen to speak to anyone driving near junction 22 between 11.55pm and 12.10am.

If you can help, contact 101 and quote reference 5223170366 or contact them via their website.