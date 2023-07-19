Two men have died following incidents in and around Launceston Leisure centre, prompting bosses there to release a statement.

One of the men was a member who suffered a medical episode after swimming on 18 July and the other was a man who was working near the building in the park two days later.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called on both occasions.

In a statement the leisure centre said: “Many of you are already aware that there have been two occasions in recent days where the emergency services and air ambulance have attended the leisure centre in Coronation Park.

On 16 July, a leisure centre member suffered a medical episode after swimming. The lifeguards, and a nurse who was using the centre at the time, assisted him until the emergency services arrived.

The man was flown by Cornwall Air Ambulance to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

The statement continued: “We were shocked and saddened to hear the news that his condition deteriorated later that day and he passed away in hospital.”

Two days later, leisure centre staff went to help a man who was working in a nearby park and was unresponsive after collapsing.

The statement said: “The leisure centre’s AED defibrillator was used and lifeguards performed manual CPR, along with assistance from a member of the public, until the emergency services arrived.

"Distressingly he was confirmed deceased by the emergency services attending the scene", they added.