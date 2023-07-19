A police officer is helping disadvantaged children to play sport through a football boot donation scheme.

Neighbourhood Constable Ryan Day created the “Caring for the Community: Football Boots Initiative” in 2021 to give more children in the city access to suitable football boots who might otherwise miss out.

It was initially started following the Covid pandemic, after many children outgrew shoes which had barely been used during the lockdown.

It was a huge success, with more than 400 pairs donated to families in need.

“Boots for Youth 2.0” begins this week and will run throughout the summer holidays, with pre-approved drop-off points set up for people to donate.

They can then be used by children who don’t have suitable sports footwear, which can often exclude them from taking part.

PC Day explained: “Football boots can often run to around £100 a pair which is simply unaffordable for many families amid the current cost-of-living crisis.

“Kids’ feet grow so quickly that a pair of boots are often outgrown before they’ve reached the end of their useful life.

"This scheme is about giving another young person the opportunity to make use of them.

“I hope that the re-launch of the Boots for Youth Scheme will mean fewer boots thrown out and more young people able to take part in sports where they otherwise might have had to sit out.

“I think it’s a really simple way for families with unwanted boots to give back to the community and improve the lives of others.”

This time around, to maximise the life of the boots, the donations will be provided to a selection of local schools so that each has a selection of boots available to borrow for the new school year.

Any donated boots need to be weatherproof, in good condition and in Sizes 4 – 11.

They can be dropped off at the following locations from 18 July:

• Keynsham Police Centre

Ashmead Rd, Keynsham, Bristol BS31 1SA

• Patchway Police Centre

90 Gloucester Rd, Patchway, Little Stoke, Bristol BS34 6PY

• Bridewell Police Centre

One Bridewell Street, The Bridewell, Bridewell St, Bristol BS1 2AA

• Broadbury Road Police Station

Broadbury Rd, Bristol BS4 1JT

• Nailsea Police Station

Pound Lane, Nailsea, Bristol BS48 2NN

• Bridgwater Police Centre

Express Park, Bristol Rd, Bridgwater TA6 4RR

Clubs or individuals with a large number of boots to donate, or anyone who is interested in becoming a drop off point for the initiative should contact Neighbourhood Constable Ryan Day at Ryan.Day@avonandsomerset.police.uk.