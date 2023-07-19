Play Brightcove video

A Bristol mum says she's been left fearing for her son's future after the council has stopped his educational support.

Nura Aabe says when her son Zak turns 25 in October, Bristol City Council must legally help him transition from child to adult services. But she says they have withdrawn his regular care altogether, which has caused him distress.

Under the Special Needs Education law, education comes to an end at the end of the academic year of a young person’s 25th birthday.

When this stage approaches, a transition plan is usually put in place for a young person to move from child to adult services.

Nura is the founder for Autism Independence, a community organisation that provides consultancy, training and guidance about autism.

She says she’s been 'chasing' Bristol City Council for a transition plan for the last eight months but has so far been unsuccessful.

“We’re left without support and we have been left in a limbo not knowing what's going to happen this summer, what's going to happen next year", she said.

"Transitions are important for young people and their families so that the planning and preparation is put in place so family's don't have to go through the challenges that come from changes. Young people with autism struggle with changes.”

Zak loves to play the drums

Nura says Zak's transition package 'should have been signed off months ago'.

She said: “It is very evident that the council ignored all of the concerns that were raised by us as a family, his advocacy.

"We have been speaking to the local authority since December 2022 and saying his transition is coming up, you need to be prepared.

"Please can somebody get back to us. It's horrendous and I just think that shouldn't have happened.”

Nura worries that if this has been able to happen to her, as someone with a good understanding of the local autism service, then others will have problems too.

She said: “These families don't understand the system. They don't know how to navigate the system. And they're often left at the bottom of the list.

"The local authority has failed us again and again and again and I think it's such a shame that families like myself have to go through this.

“I am terrified of the uncertainty. I'm terrified that the very local authority that was meant to protect my son and my family has continued to fail us.”

In response to Nura's claims, a spokesperson for Bristol City Council told ITV News West Country the authority always works with young people and their families to support them through the transition process from children to adult care.

“Although we cannot comment on individual cases, when a child or young person reaches the age of 25, statutory education health and care plans come to an end and young people move onto the next step, should that be employment, college, training or moving into adult social care", they said.

“Adult Social Care services are actively involved with all young people in Bristol with an EHC plan who are reaching this milestone and provide social care support for their transition from the age of 18 onwards.

"This process works collaboratively with young people and their families to find solutions to meet the young person’s needs."