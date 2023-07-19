A mum from Cornwall who has been living with cancer for more than a decade is urging people to stay safe in the sun after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour due to melanoma.

Suki Thompson spoke to her friend Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, who described her as "human sunshine."

Suki, who runs multiple businesses and is known for living life to the fullest, was first diagnosed with breast cancer 15 years ago.

After recovering from her first bout of breast cancer nine years ago, Suki was told she had melanoma - which is a form of skin cancer - on her foot.

Suki has been living with cancer for 15 years. Credit: Good Morning Britain

She has sat on the board of Macmillan Cancer Support and raised more than £150,000 for the charity.

In April she was told a tumour in her brain was not responding to treatment and it was decided that the next round of chemotherapy would be her last.

"I never imagined just a few weeks later I'd be sitting in bed with a matter of a few days or weeks to live with my most special family around me", Suki said.

Suki and her daughter Jaz have recently collaborated with Trinny Woodall on social media to raise awareness of the dangers of getting too much sun, as 86% of melanoma is preventable.

Suki is being supported by her family. Credit: Good Morning Britain

They are urging people to get checked if they have found something on their skin and say they have had couple of people who have been in contact with them who got their skin checked and it has been a melanoma.

What is melanoma?

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other areas of the body.

Around 16,000 people are diagnosed in the UK each year.

The main cause of melanoma is ultraviolet light, which comes from the sun and is used in sunbeds.

Things that increase your chances of getting melanoma include your age and having pale skin, a large number of moles and a family history of skin cancer.

How melanoma is treated depends on where it is, if it has spread to other areas of your body and your general health. Surgery is the main treatment.

Suki is now unable to leave her bed or walk and believes she is now "close to the end" of her journey.

Suki Thompson speaking on Good Morning Britain about her journey living with melanoma

Play Brightcove video

She said: "It's a frightening journey but it's one that's important to talk about because I never imagined - when you talk about melanoma you think it's some skin cancer, you get it brushed off and you'll be fine, have a bit of treatment.

"I didn't know a melanoma could go to your brain and end up finishing, well for me, my life."

"Having a gift of the day for me is the way I've been able to get through this and hopefully share some of my experiences."

Suki and her daughter Jaz are living near Perranporth Beach, and they say they have noticed the number of people there who have burnt their skin in the sun.

Jaz said: "From the moment we got down here we've seen so many people with bright pink skin lying out in the sun and of course we want to enjoy the weather, we want to enjoy the sun, we want to enjoy the sea but we want to do so safely and wearing SPF and covering up helps us to do so."