A Somerset man has been given a life sentence after assaulting and raping two women.

Nathan Giles, of Wrington, was found guilty in December last year of nine offences against two victims. They included four counts of rape, one of attempted rape and two of controlling or coercive behaviour.

He was also found guilty of one count of assault and one of sexual assault.

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 14 July to life imprisonment, serving a minimum of 17 years and four months before being considered for parole. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

In a personal statement, one victim said: "Nathan Giles has ruined my life… I feel that a part of me has been destroyed and I will never get that back.

“No sentence that Nathan Giles receives will ever justify what he has done to me. I am doing this for every woman out there, so that no one else has to endure the pain, the sleepless nights and constant fear.

“I have done this because I feel that this is my ending to my new beginning.”

The second victim said she felt "terrified, lost and ashamed" following the incident and would hide in shops to get away from people who looked like Giles.

DS Darren Weston said: "The bravery of the victims to come forward to the police is a testament to their character and unwavering trust in the criminal justice system.

"These two victims were subjected to horrific crimes at the hands of a dangerous man who has not accepted his actions.

"What they have done has without a doubt protected others in the community from Giles' predatory and abhorrent behaviour.

"I hope that this gives other victims of these types of crimes the confidence to come forward and report to the police, knowing we will do everything in our power to get justice for victims."

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who can support victims.

Details of how to report to the police are available here.