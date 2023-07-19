Jaguar Land Rover owner to invest £4billion in Somerset battery plant

Tata Group has confirmed plans to invest £4 billion to build a battery plant in Somerset.

It will be the group's first gigafactory outside of India and is set to bring a huge boost to the UK's automotive sector.

As many as 4,000 jobs will be created at the plant, which is widely reported to be in Somerset, and thousands more in the supply chain.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Tata Group’s multi-billion-pound investment in a new battery factory in the UK is testament to the strength of our car manufacturing industry and its skilled workers.

"With the global transition to zero emission vehicles well underway, this will help grow our economy by driving forward our lead in battery technology.

"We can be incredibly proud that Britain has been chosen as home to Tata Group’s first gigafactory outside India, securing our place as one of the most attractive places to build electric vehicles.”

The new gigafactory, at 40GW, will be one of the largest in Europe.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons chairman, confirmed the investment this morning (19 July): “Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country.

"It will help to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, JLR.

"With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK, alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive."

Earlier this year, the factory was reported to be sited in Somerset - but Tata could not confirm.

The factory is close to the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant, which is due to open later this decade.

West of England’s Labour mayor Dan Norris said: “After so many false starts, this is fantastic news for the west of England.

“Given the scale of the investment, we have a real opportunity to shape the green jobs revolution, not just here in the west, but nationally and internationally, to ensure these jobs of the future are high quality, well paid and unionised."

On Thursday (20 July), voters in the nearby Somerton and Frome constituency are set to vote in a by-election.

The plant will receive a significant Government subsidy, it has also been reported.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...