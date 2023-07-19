A woman in her 40s has been hospitalised after sustaining suspected stab wounds in Bude.

The ambulance service was called to the Marhamchurch area in the town shortly after 1am on Tuesday 18 July.

She remains in hospital with multiple serious injuries to her chest and neck. She is currently in a stable condition.

Devon and Cornwall Police say a 39-year-old man from Weymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He has since been released on police bail until 19 October.