Bristol Balloon Fiesta 2023 announces first ever Thursday mass ascent

Watch the balloons at the amphitheatre in Bristol.

A number of balloons were unable to take off from Bristol Harbourside this morning due to the wind being 'too slow'.

A mass ascent was planned from the amphitheatre but it was cancelled just minutes before.

It comes as the organisers of the city's famous balloon fiesta announced that this year's event would be slightly different with the opening mass ascent set to take place on the Thursday evening for the first time.

Traditionally there is only a night-glow on the Thursday.

This year's event takes place at Ashton Court Estate from 10-13 August.

It's Europe's largest hot air balloon event and has been running since 1979. More than 100 hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes take to the skies at dusk and dawn.

You can find out more ahead of the event, including travel advice and timings here.