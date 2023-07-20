Police in Bideford are warning motorists not to leave valuables in their vehicles after recent incidents where items have been taken from cars.

The town’s officers are investigating a number of offences.

Sergeant Glyn Clark, Neighbourhood Team Leader for Bideford, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to report offences and send us any CCTV footage they have which may help officers.

“Police are working hard to stop these types of offences but we would urge motorists not to leave items on view in any vehicle. This can be a temptation for offenders and items can be stolen very quickly.

Devon & Cornwall Police say always lock your vehicle and use an alarm if you can. If you can park on a private driveway or in a garage that is preferable.

The force have asked anyone who has information for police or has door bell or CCTV footage to contact officers via the website using the reference number 50230199608.