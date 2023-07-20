Family pay tribute to 'much-loved' father killed in Penzance crash

A family have paid tribute to a 'much-loved' father who was killed in a crash in Penzance.

Ryan Robert Heaver, aged 33 and from Hayle, died after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a collision at Stable Hobba, Newlyn on Saturday 15 July.

His family said: “Ryan was a much-loved son, fiancé, father, brother, and uncle who leaves behind a loving fiancé, two gorgeous sons and a world of people who loved him and he would want everyone to know how much he loved them in return.”

Officers were called to reports that a Honda Civic had been involved in a road traffic collision at around 12.35am on Saturday 15 July.

When they arrived, the vehicle was unattended, and one person was thought to have left the scene. At around 1am, police received a report of concern for welfare for a man in Alverton Road, Penzance.

On arrival, police found a man in his 30s in cardiac arrest and despite efforts to revive him by officers and paramedics, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second vehicle, a grey BMW, has been recovered by police, and is believed to be linked to the collision.

A 29-year-old man from Penzance was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and has been bailed until October 2023.

A 26-year-old man from Penzance was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through alcohol and on suspicion of possession of a class B drug and has been bailed until October 2023.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log number 49 of 15/07/23.