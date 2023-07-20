The family of a grandfather from Swindon have described their 'heartbreak' as he was left dying 'in the cold' after being attacked as he was walking home.

On January 27, 2022, Warren violently attacked 54-year-old Martin as he was walking home in the Beechcroft Road area.

He was walking because he had missed the last bus of the day.

Paul Warren, 25, of Victoria Road, Old Town, appeared in Bristol Crown Court today (20 July) and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

In a personal impact statement provided to the court, Martin’s sister Gail said her family will never be the same following the horrific events that unfolded earlier this year.

“What happened on the night my brother was attacked will change many people’s lives forever, and I cannot bear the thought of this happening to anyone else,” she said.

“Martin was a good man, very popular with lots of friends and always the joker. He was proud of his children and loved his grandchildren, often sending me pictures of them.

"He had lots to live for, but he was taken from us too soon.

“The thought of Martin being attacked and lying out on the cold all night is unbearable. He really didn’t deserve this to happen to him.

“What happened to Martin has made me more nervous of my surroundings when I am out and who is around, because Martin was just walking along that day, minding his own business.

“His memory will live on with his family and children.”

Watch the moment Martin Brown was attacked by Paul Warren on his way home

Play Brightcove video

In a tribute to her dad, Martin’s daughter Natalie said: “The way in which my dad died was inhumane in every way to say the least. He was a man who was selfless and had love for every being on earth.

"He was a man of many talents – he served in the police force and the army, he even took the time to learn the trades of plumbing and electrics, he always wanted to give back to the world and sadly he was repaid in such a catastrophic way.

“He had the best sense of humour, and his smile would light up a room. He was a lover of laughter and wanted to spread happiness to those around him." she said.

“He was a father to Cameron, Janine, Terry and myself, grandfather to Sierra, Hailie and Aaron, brother to Gail and son of Stephanie and Terry.

"Words can’t describe the hole this has left in all of our hearts and he will forever be remembered for his kind nature. He is deeply missed by everyone who knew and adored him.”