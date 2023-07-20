People travelling to Bristol Airport are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys because of planned road closures.

The A38 will be closed at Barrow Tanks overnight tonight (20 July) and Monday (24 July) until Friday.

The essential work, which is part of of North Somerset Council's Bus Improvement Plan, will include relaying road surfaces and redrawing road markings.

The key route will be closed at the junction of the A38 Bridgwater Road and the B3130 Barrow Street at Barrow Gurney.

An airport spokesperson said: "Diversions will be in place and all customers are advised to allow additional travel time to and from the Airport whilst the road closures are in place.

"Customers travelling to and from the Airport by public transport are advised to check with their transport provider to see if the bus/coach service is operating during this time as the diversion route for public transport providers may add up to 40 minutes travel time."

A full list of closure dates and times: