A man in his 30s has been arrested after a car carrying two children crashed on the A38 in Gloucestershire.

Police are investigating after the single-vehicle collision which happened at around 8.45pm on 16 July in Whitminster.

A black Hyundai Terracan left the road close the the Canal Roundabout at around 8.45pm.

Officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary say one person was taken to hospital for assessment before being released, and the two children in the car were uninjured.

However a man has been arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through alcohol or drugs following the crash. He has since been released on bail.

"Despite the arrest, officers would now like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage", a police spokesperson said.