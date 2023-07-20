Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies at Cornwall hospital

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman at the Royal Cornwall Hospital last night.

Officers were called at around 4:45pm on Wednesday 19 July to the hospital in Treliske.

A patient in her 60s died and her cause of death is being treated as suspicious.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate and inform her next of kin.

A man in his 30s from the Par area has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

The deceased and the suspect are believed to be known to each other.

A cordon remains in place at a property in Par.