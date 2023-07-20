The windows of Domino's pizza takeaway in Cornwall have been smashed in a violent incident.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday 17 July between 00:10 and 8:50am.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that an investigation is ongoing regarding the criminal damage.

The force said: "Criminal damage has been reported to us following three large windows being damaged and smashed at Domino’s Pizza on Dennison Road, Bodmin.

"This took place between 00:10 and 8:50am on Monday 17 July; entrance to the store wasn’t gained."

Anyone with any information can report this to the police via 101 quoting case reference 50230197402.