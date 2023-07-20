Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was punched and left unconscious in a Cornwall pub.

Police say the victim was punched in the face following an altercation at The Old Ale House in Quay Street on 6 May.

The woman, in her 30s, sustained facial injuries and was treated at Treliske Hospital.

Officers investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or can help police with their investigation is asked to call 101 or report online quoting crime reference 50230135293.