Coldplay are reportedly in advanced talks with Glastonbury Festival bosses to headline the festival in 2024.

The band, which is fronted by Chris Martin, have a gap in their touring schedule while the festival is on.

The band have announced two dates in Lyon in France on 22 and 23 June but then have no more shows announced until mid-July. It means they are free for the duration of Glastonbury Festival 2024, which will run from 26 to 30 June.

How many times have Coldplay headlined Glastonbury Festival?

Coldplay are no strangers to Worthy Farm, having headlined four times already. Their first headline slot was in 2002 before appearing again in 2005, 2011 and 2016.

It comes after pop icon Taylor Swift was ruled out of headlining Glastonbury when she announced extra dates for her Eras tour.

Other acts rumoured for Glastonbury 2024 include Foo Fighters, who performed a surprise set at Worthy Farm this year and are expected to tour next year, and Harry Styles who is has taken the world by storm with his Love On Tour gigs.

The Spice Girls have also said they would all like to perform at Worthy Farm - could they be lined up for the Sunday legends slot?