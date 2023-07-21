Controversial plans to build a large solar farm on land near Watchet have been refused by Somerset Council.

The project would have seen acres of farmland used but faced a large amount of opposition from local people, including a farmer who feared losing dozens of acres of land would leave his son without a future in the industry.

After around two-and-a-half hours’ debate, the committee voted unanimously to refuse permission on the grounds of landscape harm and the loss of high-grade agricultural land.

Elgin Energy, the company behind the plans, first consulted on the proposals back in May 2018. It has previously said the solar farm would provide around 25 million kWh of electricity per year – enough to provide power for 7,500 households.

The company has not indicated whether it intends to appeal the decision.

Áine O'Connor, who has been coordinating the local response to the proposal, said: "I am delighted that the Somerset Planning Committee took the time to consider, fully review and make the right decision regarding this application.

"Rejecting on the basis of prime agricultural land and landscape/heritage were clear deciders and in accordance to council policy which hopefully will close the door on any future proposed developments for this site

"The common feeling from the community feedback is one of relief and now being able to get on with their lives."