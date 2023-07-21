A shoal of fish has taken refuge in an open water swimming pool in Devon.

A vast number of fish have been spotted in the Rockpool in Westward Ho!.

The pool has been closed and a pen stock valve has been opened to flush out the fish that remain.

A spokesperson from Torridge District Council said: "The valve will remain open overnight and we advise the public to stay out of the pool while this work is undertaken.

"Our thanks to our vehicle maintenance supervisor who took a break from fixing refuse vehicles to lend a hand with his spanners!"