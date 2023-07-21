The Liberal Democrats have won the Somerton and Frome by-election, overturning a Conservative majority of more than 19,000.

Sarah Dyke has been elected as the new MP for the Somerset constituency, winning by 11,008 votes in a 29% swing away from Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.

The by-election was triggered by MP David Warburton's resignation in June after he admitted using cocaine.

Mr Warburton had held the seat in one of the West Country's largest constituencies since 2015. Before then, it was under the control of the Lib Dems for 18 years.

It is one of three by-elections which have taken place across the country, including in former prime minister Boris Johnson's constituency Uxbridge and South Ruislip - the only seat kept by the Tories after an historic defeat to Labour in Selby and Ainsty.

Analysis from ITV News West Country's Political Correspondent David Wood

It would have been a major surprise had the Liberal Democrats not taken this constituency.

They've been preparing for this by-election from the moment allegations first emerged against the previous MP David Warburton back in April 2022.

This win really matters to the party, yes, they have won other by-elections and overturned huge Conservative majorities, like in Tiverton and Honiton last year, but when the party was at its strongest in the late 90s and early 2000s it held Somerton and Frome. So the party will see this as a sign they're winning back voters here in the West Country that they lost in 2015.

The West Country, especially Somerset, had been the heartland for the Lib Dems, but the party was wiped out here in the 2015 general election.

Slowly it has been gaining ground here especially after taking control of Somerset Council last year. The challenge for the party is to win over other parts of the South West in the build up to the next general election, likely in the next 12-18 months.

Whilst the Conservatives will look to put a brave face on today and say they predicted the result, there will be many nervous MPs looking at their majorities, in many cases smaller than the Conservative majority in Somerton and Frome last time round and starting to worry.

Much of the focus of the next election nationally will be Labour versus Conservatives, however in parts of Somerset, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Devon and Cornwall it is the Lib Dems who are feared most by Conservative MPs.

It is still relatively early stages in the Lib Dem bounceback but this win is a significant step and will boost morale amongst the party's activists.

So many West Country Conservatives fear confident and upbeat Lib Dems most come election time. Don't underestimate how much this win today has boosted that confidence and that morale.