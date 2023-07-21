Thousands of people are expected to head to the South West as the schools break up for summer - meaning the region's roads will be busier than usual.

There are already some delays in the region with a crash on the M5 causing delays of around 25 minutes northbound in Somerset.

The M4 and M32 are currently running freely.

We'll bring you the latest updates throughout Friday 21 July here...

M5 northbound - 'severe delays' in Somerset

Traffic monitoring site says there are "severe delays" after a multi-vehicle crash on the M5 northbound. All lanes have reopened but around 40 minutes of delays remain.

The incident happened between Sedgemoor Services and J21 for Weston-super-Mare. Congestion is stretching back to Taunton.

M5 southbound - 30-minute tailbacks

There are also queues on the M5 southbound, with Traffic England reporting 40-minute delays due to congestion.