A violent man who would shoplift, intimidate people and fight in the streets of Gloucester has been banned from drinking in the city or going near shops where he lives.

Ashley Markey has been handed an antisocial behaviour injunction which aims to prevent him from being threatening and causing alarm or distress to anyone in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police are asking anyone who witnesses him breaching the order to get in touch with them.

The force said the 44-year-old would regularly carry out antisocial behaviour, sometimes in the presence of young children.

Markey, from Matson, was served with the injunction in June after the order was confirmed by Cheltenham and Gloucester County Court.

The case was brought against Markey by Solace - a joint team of officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary, Cheltenham Borough Council and Gloucester City Council.

Solace officer Matt Roberts said: "Markey has been a source of disruption in Matson for some time. He thought nothing of threatening shop staff when they challenged his shoplifting, and has engaged in violent behaviour on multiple occasions.

"This injunction is an effort to curtail this conduct, and an attempt at encouraging the community to feel safe to use the shops and other facilities available locally."

Sergeant Tom Francis, of Gloucester Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This latest injunction is another example that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

"We are committed to working alongside the local community, its residents and partner agencies to combat levels of behaviour that cause misery to the public or prohibit the use of public spaces through fear or intimidation.

"We will continue to seek to pursue and prosecute those responsible and I hope that this order and others like it are a clear demonstration of that."

The civil injunction stops Markey from:

Engaging in conduct which causes or is capable of causing alarm or harassment or distress to any person within the city of Gloucester.

Using or threatening to use violence towards any person with the city of Gloucester.

Being in a public place with an open bottle or open can or cup or glass containing alcohol within the city of Gloucester.

Publicly associating with several named individuals.

Entering or being in the area of the shops in Matson.

The order runs until 21 June 2024 with Markey facing the possibility of arrest if he breaks any of the conditions.

Anyone witnessing Markey breaching his injunction are asked to contact the police online on by calling 101.