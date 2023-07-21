A man in his 70s had died after a lorry and a car crashed on the A35 near Axminster.

Police were called at around 1.40pm on 20 July to the crash which involved a heavy goods vehicle and a Citroen C3.

The man, who was from Kilmington in East Devon, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the crash and want to hear from any witnesses.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 472 of 20/07/2023", a spokesperson said.