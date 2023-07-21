People are being urged to stay away from a section of cliff in Dorset after a large landslip.

There has been a large landslip between Eype and Seatown and Dorset Council is warning the area could be vulnerable to further collapse.

Tonnes of earth have fallen in the same spot which saw the Jurassic Coast's largest rockfall in 60 years in 2021.

Photographer James Loveridge said this most recent fall looks "even bigger".

Tonnes of rock have fallen away from the cliff. Credit: Jam Press/James Loveridge Photography

A spokesperson for Dorset Council said: "It seems to be another movement of the older slipped material.

"This movement may leave the remaining vertical faces even more vulnerable to further collapse now, especially where any remaining cracks are still present.

The coastal path has already been moved back into the area due to cracks forming. Credit: Jam Press JMP/James Loveridge Photography

"The coastal path at the top was moved back three years ago from this edge due to this cracking. We will continue to monitor these and other active cliffs along the Jurassic Coast.

"We have warned people who have already been walking on this slip. These slips continue to move and are still dangerous to walk over - so please take notice of the warning signs and don't clamber over new slips, stand at the edge or the base of cliffs."

There is a greater risk of cliff falls during dry weather. Credit: Jam Press JMP/James Loveridge Photography

Dorset Fire and Rescue Service added: "Please remember that if you are visiting the coast and walking the coast path, stay away from cliff edges and don't sit at the base of the cliffs

"Cliff falls are a greater risk due to the recent dry weather."