A church in Cirencester has been targeted by vandals who damaged property and sprayed fire extinguishers on the floors and walls of the building.

Police say the suspects entered the Holy Trinity Church on Watermoor Road on 15 July between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

After entering through an unlocked door, they ripped off the communion rail, snapped the vicar's staff in two and pulled a picture off the wall before discharging fire extinguishers.

Police say items were also placed around the church, including flags which were put in the organ.

Officers want to hear from anyone with information about the incident and are asking them to contact them via their website, quoting incident 349 of 15 July.