A probe has been launched into the death of a man who became unwell in police custody.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the detention of a man by Devon and Cornwall Police prior to his death in hospital.

The 34-year-old man was arrested near St Austell at around 10.30am on Thursday 13 July after a report of a car being driven erratically in the area.

So far the IOPC has established that the man was handcuffed and taken in the rear of a police van before the 17-mile journey to Newquay police station.

At some stage of the journey, it's understood the man became unwell and upon arrival at the custody unit, officers administered first aid in the yard of the station. He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 12.35pm.

The IOPC sent investigators to the police station to begin their enquiries shortly after being notified by the force of the man’s death on 13 July.

The watchdog has gathered accounts from the main police officers involved and are reviewing police body worn video footage, along with CCTV from the police station.

A post-mortem proved inconclusive and further tests are being carried out. Examination of the van has taken place and other enquiries are ongoing.

IOPC director David Ford said: “We have spoken to the man’s next of kin to express our sincere condolences and advise them of our investigation. As he was in the custody of Devon and Cornwall Police at the time he became unwell, it is important that we independently examine all the circumstances.

"Our investigation will consider the man’s arrest, the level of care provided to him during the journey to Newquay and on arrival at the police station, and whether officers acted in accordance with policies and procedures.”