Barn completely destroyed in blaze near Devon village

Firefighters in Devon worked for hours through the night to try and contain a blaze that ended up completely destroying a barn.

Crews from South Molton Fire Station were called to the barn fire in Filleigh just after 5am in the morning.

They had only returned to the station after helping to extinguish two car fires in the nearby area.

In a post on Facebook the station said: " A busy night for the crew.

"We have responded to two car fires in South Molton where we used one hosereel jet, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the fire.

"Shortly after returning to station, we were mobilised with crews from Barnstaple fire station to a barn fire at Filleigh.

"Four breathing apparatus wearers , 1 compressed air foam jet , 2 hosereel jets , small tools and a thermal imaging camera were used to extinguish the fire.

"A revisit will take place later this morning to make sure the temperature continues to fall and that no reignition has taken place."