Police appeal after nearly £10,000 stolen from Gloucestershire garden centre

Police have released cctv footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary at a garden centre in Gloucestershire.

Around £10,000 was stolen from a safe at the Blue Diamond Garden Centre on Avening Road in Nailsworth.

The burglary is believed to have taken place around 1am on 12 June.

Police issued a witness appeal last month in relation to the incident and they have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to provide information to police online and quoting incident 81 of 12 June.