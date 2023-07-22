Police appeal after nearly £10,000 stolen from Gloucestershire garden centre
Police have released cctv footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary at a garden centre in Gloucestershire.
Around £10,000 was stolen from a safe at the Blue Diamond Garden Centre on Avening Road in Nailsworth.
The burglary is believed to have taken place around 1am on 12 June.
Police issued a witness appeal last month in relation to the incident and they have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to provide information to police online and quoting incident 81 of 12 June.