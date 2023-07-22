Wiltshire Police are urgently appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of two children missing from Trowbridge.

Amelia, 14, and Jacob Tilley, 12, have been missing since 5.30pm on Friday from Trowbridge cinema and police say they are extremely concerned about their welfare.

Amelia is described as a white female with bright green, pink and yellow hair in pigtails, around 5ft 4ins tall of a heavy build. She wears black glasses, a nose piercing and stretched ears.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater with Biggi Smalls the rapper on it, grey jogging bottoms and black Crocs.

Jacob is described as a white male, around 5ft 6ins tall, of a heavy build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy sweater, light pink T-shirt, black jogging bottoms and dark green trainers.

The pair do not know the Trowbridge area and have links to Bath.

If anyone has any information please call police on 101 quoting reference number 54230076869.