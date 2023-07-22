Police in Devon and Cornwall issued a warning to motorists travelling on the M5 today after a period of sustained rainfall made driving conditions difficult.

In a tweet Devon and Cornwall Police's Road Policing Unit urged drivers to take care, posting a picture of what appeared to be an incident in the hard shoulder of the motorway.

In the tweet the force said: "Heavy rain/heavy traffic on the M5 and road network is making driving conditions difficult so please take care: Drive within the speed limits/to the conditions and leave plenty of gap between you and the vehicle in front."