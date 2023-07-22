Police in Gloucestershire are warning about the dangers of cryptocurrency scams after a person aged in their 60s was conned out of more than £150,000.

Concerned staff at a bank in Cheltenham contacted police after someone wanted to transfer over a large amount of money to a suspected fraudulent account.

It transpired that several transactions had been made over a number of months as the person, aged in their 60s, believed they were investing in cryptocurrency.

Police are warning people to remain vigilant when making investments as people can be lured into scams by social media posts or online ads. In this case the victim was in contact with fraudsters via WhatsApp.

Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency designed to work as a medium of exchange.

Action Fraud says as more people have invested their money in cryptocurrencies, criminals have capitalised on this as an opportunity to commit fraud.

Criminals advertise schemes promising, in some cases, high returns through cryptocurrency investing or mining.

Advice from Action Fraud on how to protect yourself