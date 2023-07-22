Teenager dies and man arrested after 'tragic' incident in Bristol

A young man, believed to be in his teens, has died and another man has been arrested after an incident in St Pauls in Bristol.

Police were called after an individual was found with injuries on Grosvenor Road just after 11pm on Friday, July 21.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died shortly afterwards.

Formal identification has not taken place, but he is understood to be from Bristol and his immediate family have been made aware.

Another man, also in his late teens, has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

A police cordon is in place.

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: "We're very grateful to the community for their support to the officers who attended this tragic incident.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area while our enquiries continue and we'd encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our officers.

"The investigation is at a very early stage and we'd ask anyone with information or footage which could help our enquiries please call 101 and give the reference 5223175298."