Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News' full interview with Megan here

A student from Bristol who only taught herself to swim in October will compete in the Ironman World Championships.

Megan Hamill had a fear of deep water, but learnt to swim using YouTube videos.

She said: “I taught myself to swim, and threw myself in at the deep end because that’s the best way to learn isn’t it?

“I couldn’t swim, I had no technique, no ability and - I wouldn’t say a major fear - but I did have a fear of deep water.”

The 23-year-old, who is originally from Portadown in County Armagh, took on a half Ironman just a month after getting into the pool. This involves a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile cycle, and 13.1-mile run. Since then Megan has completed a number of races including a full Ironman last month.

She said: “It was just a really wild journey and quite a rocky one because I had never swam in the sea before and the swim in the race was actually in the sea and it’s just completely different.

Megan taught herself to swim Credit: Megan Hamill

“It took a lot of commitment and a lot of sacrifice and I did spend quite a lot of time alone but I think that’s the only way you can really achieve something that you want bad enough.”

Now Megan is preparing to take on the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii in October. She qualified for this due to the time she gained in a previous Ironman race for her age group, and it means she’ll be competing against the best of the best from all over the world.

“It will be like pro athletes at the World Championships which is absolutely mental to think that little old me will be there paddling along behind.

“It does still feel a bit mental that I’ve gone from a complete beginner in the pool to going to the Ironman World Championship in October. I’m feeling excited, I’m really really motivated. I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet.”

Megan has trained alongside completing her Geography degree at the University of Bristol. She will be graduating in August, before preparing to move to London for a graduate job.

Megan says training is good for her mental health Credit: Megan Hamill

She said although it’s been a juggle, training offers her much more than a physical benefit. Megan said: “Training offers so much more than getting fitter and stronger, it offers piece of mind, it offers me time.”

Megan hasn’t always been this athletic though. She used to suffer from an eating disorder and used to focus on how she looked.

“When I was younger, my focus and where I found value as a person was on how I looked, how small I could be, and how pretty I was.

“I started to share my highs and lows on social media and it was kind of shocking that it resonated with so many people but I guess it was just me being honest and open, and yes it was scary at times to share that kind of thing but if it makes one person feel less alone then it’s worth it.”

She put a lot of this change down to cold exposure therapy - which is any form of short exposure to the cold. This could be a quick cold shower or ice baths.

Megan is heading to Hawaii in October Credit: Megan Hamill

“I’m so grateful I found something I’m so passionate about which is sport and getting stronger.”

When asked if she had advice for others, Megan said: “Sometimes we are our own biggest limiting factor and sometimes we put our own cap on what we can actually achieve. The space between where we are now and where we want to be and where we can be is uncomfortable, it’s a lot of discomfort, but it’s worth it.

“I just think people need to back themselves and don’t put a cap on their own potential.”

Megan now has a few months left before the competition on 14 October. You can follow her journey on Instagram (@soulfullyginger).