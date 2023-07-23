Man in his 30s seriously injured in crash in Dorchester

Dorset Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward following a serious collision in Dorchester.

Officers received a report at 12.53pm on Saturday 22 July 2023 of a two vehicle crash involving a grey Volkswagen Polo and a blue Suzuki Carry van on the B3143 Slyer’s Lane crossroads.

A man aged in his 30s from Poole was taken to hospital for treatment by the ambulance service. His condition is described as serious and his family has been informed.

A 22-year-old man from Dorchester was arrested on suspicion of a driving offence and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Road closures were put in place to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.