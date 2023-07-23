More than 100 boats forced to retire after 'destructive' night in race

More than 100 boats were forced to retire from a sailing event on the South Coast throughout the night as poor weather made conditions on the water treacherous.

The Rolex Fastnet event, that sees teams race from the Solent shoreline along the coast around Land's End, is one of the largest events for sailing teams in the UK.

Crews taking part in the event were forced to battle gale force winds and rain as they attempted to make their way down the coast of the West Country.

Videos posted on social media from the start of the event, that is the biggest offshore race in the world, showed the boats battling the elements.

Around 430 yachts took part in the race despite the bad conditions in what was the 50th edition of the event.