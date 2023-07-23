Murder investigation launched after 18-year-old dies in Bodmin 'altercation'

A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old died following an altercation in Bodmin.

Police were called to a property on Wallace Street, Bodmin just after midnight on Sunday 23 July.

Emergency services say that the teenager was found with injuries and transported to hospital by a member of the public but he died in the car park.

Another teenager, 17, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Team said: “It is currently believed that following this altercation, a number of people fled the scene, one of which had sustained a serious injury.

“We believe that the injured person was taken to Bodmin Hospital by a member of the public.

“Formal identification has yet to have taken place, but his next of kin have been informed.”

A scene guard remains in place within the car park of Bodmin Hospital.

DI Rosson added: “Officers attended Wallace Street following the initial call that we received and arrested a 17-year-old local male on suspicion of murder; scene guards remain in place in and around the area as enquiries continue.

“We have also since arrested an 18-year-old local man on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

“We are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Wallace Street, Berrycombe Road, and the A389 between Cardell Road and Bodmin Hospital between 10:00pm Saturday 22 July and 1:30am on Sunday 23 July.

“Finally, we are appealing for CCTV, doorbell camera and dashcam footage that covers these areas during the stated time period as part of our investigation.

“We appreciate that this type of incident will come as a shock to the local community. We ask that people refrain from speculating on social media and if you know anything that could assist with the investigation, that you contact the police immediately.”