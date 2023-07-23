Police confirm teen killed in St Pauls attack died from knife wounds

Play Brightcove video

Video from the scene on Saturday.

Police have confirmed that a teenager who was killed in St Pauls on Friday evening died from knife wounds.

Emergency services were called to Grosvenor Road at around 11pm to reports of an altercation.

Upon arrival they found a 19-year-old man, with serious injuries.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance where he sadly died.

A forensic post-mortem examination has now confirmed his cause of death was knife wounds sustained in the incident.

In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: "The formal identification process has not yet happened, but ur thoughts are with his family in their grief.

"Specially-trained family liaison officers are supporting them."

Police also confirmed that a teenager, who had been arrested as part of investigations on the night, had been eliminated from the murder investigation.

He has been charged with an unrelated offence of possessing an offensive weapon and remains in custody ahead of a court appearance.Continuing the statement says: "Our officers would like to thank those residents and businesses who were affected by the policing presence for their patience and understanding.

"We're still in the early stages of our enquiries and are exploring all avenues of investigation. We still need any information the community can give."