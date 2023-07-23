An exhibition has opened in Taunton featuring original artwork from the illustrator of well-loved children's book 'The Gruffalo'.

Axel Scheffler's work is on display at the Museum of Somerset, where he held a book signing and met children from a local primary school.

'Axel Scheffler: A Life in Illustration' features artwork from across his career, including sketches and drawings that show how his characters come to life on the page.

The artist's work can be found in more than 150 books, including The Gruffalo, Zog, Stickman and The Snail and Whale.

On Wednesday 19 July, more than twenty schoolchildren were lucky enough to meet Axel and look around the exhibition.

Illustrator Axel Scheffler met with schoolchildren at the Museum of Somerset Credit: ITV West Country

One of the pupils told ITV News West Country: "I'm feeling very happy because I always wanted to meet Axel Scheffler because I've got ten of his books and I really like them. And I've always wondered how he does all those amazing pictures."

The exhibition, which runs over the summer, will also offer themed activities for children.

Axel Scheffler said: "I hope with an exhibition like this and reading and drawing for children, will inspire them to be creative themselves.

"I think all illustrators started when there were children as well as authors. So one has to start early and it's great to draw and to write stories."

Axel Scheffler has illustrated more than 150 books in his prolific career Credit: ITV News

Sam Astill, from South West Heritage Trust, added: "Just seeing the artworks here is incredible.

"They jump out from the walls and they are artworks that are imprinted on the minds of young people, children, parents and carers.

"To see them here in the flesh at the museum is very special."