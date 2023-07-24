Bodmin murder probe: Arrests after 18-year-old died in hospital car park

Four people have now been arrested in connection with a murder investigation after an 18-year-old died in the car park of Bodmin Hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to an altercation on Wallace Road just after midnight on Sunday 23 July. Several people fled the scene including the 18-year-old who had suffered a serious injury.

He was taken to hospital by a member of public but died of his injuries in the car park. His next of kin have been told and police confirmed he is local to the area.

The incident happened on Wallace Street, Bodmin Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police

A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder and an 18-year-old previously arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary remain in custody.

Police have now confirmed a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and assisting an offender in the early hours of Monday 24 July. They are both from the Redruth area.

A high police presence remains in Wallace Road and officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Police attended the scene at Bodmin Hospital Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Team said: “I appreciate how this death will come as a shock to the local community and I want to reassure them that we are doing everything in our power to understand what has taken place.

“Please speak to our officers at the scene if you have concerns, and please report any information that could assist with the enquiry.

“We are still appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Wallace Street, Berrycombe Road, and the A389 between Cardell Road and Bodmin Hospital between 10pm Saturday 22 July and 1.30am on Sunday 23 July.

“Lastly, we are also appealing for CCTV, doorbell camera and dashcam footage that covers these areas during the stated time period as part of our investigation.”

Anyone who may be able to assist with the police investigation is asked to contact police via the police website or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50230202857.