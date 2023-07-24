Concerns rise for missing man and woman from St Austell

A 48-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman are missing from St Austell.

Suzette Hase and Andrew Ghey have both gone missing from the St Austell area and police think there is potential that they may be together anywhere in Cornwall. Devon and Cornwall Police said they are "concerned for the welfare" of the pair.

Suzette is described by police as white, about 5ft 6in tall, with a slight build.

Andrew is white, about 6ft 1ins tall with a medium build, he has blue eyes and ginger hair.

Police would like to hear from anyone who knows the current whereabouts or has seen either Suzette or Andrew. Please call 999 quoting 50230201405 or DCP-20230720-1155.