A man from London is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnap in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police has launched an appeal to find 34-year-old Kamal Hussain, who is from the Hackney area.

The force says he is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping that happened in Plymouth in May 2022.

ITV News understands the kidnapping victim is no longer missing.

Police say enquiries to locate Hussain and officers are now appealing to the public for information of his whereabouts.

He is described by police as an Asian male, of a slim build with black hair and is 5ft 6ins tall.

It is believed that he could be in the London area, however, at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to contact police via 999, quoting reference number 50002120528.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.