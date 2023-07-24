A dog who was abused as a puppy and spent months in hospital has found her forever home.

Lara the dog spent four months in intensive care at the RSPCA Newbrook Animal Hospital after being abused as a 16-week-old puppy.

Her injuries were inflicted during three separate incidents of abuse that involved blunt force trauma and caused multiple fractures to her skull, rib, cheekbones, jaw, femur and teeth.

Lara was transferred to the Cotswold Dogs and Cats Home where she was put into foster care.

Lara was abused as a 16-week-old puppy Credit: Cotswold Dogs and Cats Home

It was here that Lara met Amy Day - a receptionist at the animal charity. Amy said: "My heart instantly shattered when I saw her and how her eyes looked filled with fear. With every small movement she made, she would wince and cower away."

Amy and her family slowly helped Lara overcome her trauma and recover from her injuries. Amy said: “Due to her extensive surgery, she had to have crate rest to allow her bones to heal which was very difficult for a young puppy who wants to be playing and learning.”

It took 18 months of care from Amy and her family for Lara to learn to trust humans again.

Lara has found her forever home Credit: Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home

RSPCA Inspector Nicola Johnson said: "Amy has shown such patience and love, helping Lara slowly overcome her trauma and learn to trust humans again.

"Watching her zoom around and play, it’s like she’s living out the puppyhood she was denied. And it’s thanks to the beautiful bond she had with Amy that Lara has now gone on to find a safe, loving adoptive home.

"Thanks to the hard work of my fellow RSPCA prosecutions team, Lara’s abuser was brought to justice. At the sentencing, the judge said it was the worst case of cruelty they’d seen."