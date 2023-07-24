Dramatic photos have been released of the scene of a crash in Devon at the weekend.

Fire crews in Exeter were called to the scene of the collision on the A38 near Kennford at around 9.30pm on Saturday 24 July.

A Middlemoor Fire Station spokesperson said the crash involved one vehicle.

Fire crews were called to the incident on Saturday night. Credit: Middlemoor Fire Station

They added: "O nce on scene, crews determined that no persons were trapped in the vehicle and so made the scene and vehicle safe.

"Crews also administered casualty care until the arrival of the ambulance service.

"The incident was handed over to the highways agency."