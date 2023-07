A driver who has had their licence for less than a year was caught doing 103mph in Wiltshire.

Wilshire’s Roads Policing Unit said how they stopped a driver just before 11pm on 23 July.

Dashcam footage from the police car shows the brand new VW Golf was going 103mph on the M4.

The driver, who has had a licence for less than one year, has now been reported to court for excess speed.