Exeter named as ‘shoplifting central’ by police 

Exeter has been branded ‘shoplifting central’ by police on social media.

Police said Urban Outfitters reported a male had been seen shoplifting from its store on 22 July.

He was followed by CCTV cameras until detained by police. He was searched by police and found with multiple items of clothing with security tags on.

The man was arrested, refused to be interviewed, and he was charged and remanded to court.

The same day, TK Maxx said two men were detained after being seen shoplifting in its store, to a value of over £1,650. The two men were arrested, interviewed and cautioned for theft.

The police post said: “Shoplifting has a huge impact on businesses and communities and is totally unacceptable. There are many charities in Exeter who offer support to those in need of new clothes or shoes.”