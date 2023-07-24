A teenager who was stabbed to death in Bristol has been named as Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia.

The 19-year-old, who was known as EK, has been described as a "pure soul" who had "the brightest of smiles".

He died in hospital after being stabbed on Grosvenor Road in St Pauls at around 11pm on Friday 21 July.

A murder inquiry has been launched, and Avon and Somerset Police say it is providing support to Eddie’s family.

A teenager arrested near the scene has been eliminated from the inquiry but charged with an unrelated offence of possessing an offensive weapon.

In a statement, EK's family said: “Our beloved Eddie was a pure soul.

“He had the biggest of hearts, and his love was widespread and appreciated by so many people who had ever met him. He had a great presence and the brightest of smiles.

“His aura and his joy could light up any room and uplift everyone who came into his presence. He gave the best hugs.

“He is deeply loved and will be sorely missed.

Investigations are underway into Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia's death. Credit: BPM Media

“He's been taken from our presence, but he will forever be treasured in our hearts and our memories.

“We appreciate all the love and support we've received from friends and family worldwide, the Kenyan community in the UK, St Paul's neighbourhood and the whole Bristol community.

“We thank God for Eddie's life and the years we've had with him, and we believe he is at peace.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information that can help the police find those who did this to come forward so we can get justice for Eddie.

“Thank you.”

A vigil is due to be held to remember the 19-year-old on Tuesday. Credit: BPM Media

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “I’d like to again express our condolences to Eddie’s family at this devastating time.

“Specialist liaison officers are keeping his family informed about the progress of our investigation and we have officers and staff working around-the-clock to find out how and why Eddie died.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with any information which could help us to contact us. For the sake of Eddie’s loved ones, please come forward and tell us anything you know, no matter how small.

“If you don’t want to speak to police directly then please contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

"You won’t be asked your name and you cannot be traced whether you get in touch over the phone or online.”

To provide information to police, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5223175298.

To contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.