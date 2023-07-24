Man in his 90s becomes second to die after four-car pileup in Bristol

A man in his 90s has become the second person to die after a four-car pileup in Bristol last month.

The crash happened around 2.30pm on Tuesday 13 June at the junction of Upper Maudlin Street and St Michael’s Hill and involved a Toyota, a Hyundai, and Audi and a Mercedes.

A woman in her 80s, a passenger in the Toyota, died two days after the crash.

Avon and Somerset Police have now confirmed a man in his 90s, who was the driver of the Toyota, died in the early hours of Saturday 22 July.

The man's family is being supported by officers from Avon and Somerset Police.

Three people in the Hyundai were taken to hospital after the crash with injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing. The two other drivers involved did not need treatment.

Police have carried out and inquiries and spoken to witnesses and say the incident will now be referred to the coroner.